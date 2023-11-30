The Week 13 Fantasy football rankings can help owners sort through plenty of tough questions. Should you go with a more proven option like Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who faces a tough Detroit Lions defensive front? Or roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Rams TE Tyler Higbee, who hauled in two touchdown receptions last week against the Cardinals? Is a player like Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who's failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in each of his last five games, safe to rely on in Week 13 Fantasy football lineups?

These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 13 Fantasy football picks. Owners know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home emptyhanded. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams running back Kyren Williams. Williams (ankle) returned from a four-game absence with a spectacular showing against the Cardinals. Williams rushed 16 times for 143 yards and caught all six targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 victory over Arizona.

Williams' workload has been ideal for Fantasy owners, as he has 16 or more carries in three of his last four games. On Sunday, Williams and the Rams will square off against the Cleveland Browns, who gave up two rushing touchdowns to the Denver Broncos last week. Williams' usage and productivity are a big reason why the model has him ranked as a top-five running back this week, making him a rock-solid option for your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.