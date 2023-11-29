After struggling offensively, the Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada prior to last week's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers only managed 16 points in their first game without Canada, but generated a season-high 421 yards of offense in a 16-10 win over the Bengals. Now, owners everywhere are wondering what the future might hold for Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

Freiermuth led the NFL with 120 receiving yards last week, so where should he fall in the Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings? With six teams on bye, how can you plug any holes in your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups and nail those difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. The first-year starter leads the NFL with 13 interceptions and has been sacked a league-leading 55 times this season. However, volume trumps a propensity for negative plays in Fantasy football and Howell is a perfect example.

He leads the NFL in completions (323), attempts (486) and passing yards (3,339) through the first 12 games of the season and is coming off his fourth 300-yard passing game in his last five contests. Howell has thrown 18 touchdowns this season and has also rushed for three scores. He's now the No. 6 Fantasy football quarterback on the season and the model ranks him as a top-five option in Week 13 against the Dolphins.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.