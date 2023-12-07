Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, especially this late in the season. Fantasy owners can expect to see several members of the San Francisco 49ers high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks, a defense that's giving up 353.7 yards per game. That means players like running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be among the top Week 14 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like tight end George Kittle, who finished with just 19 receiving yards in his last meeting with Seattle, to be high up in the Week 14 Fantasy football TE rankings?

A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The former Mr. Irrelevant has cemented himself in the MVP conversation after throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's lopsided win over the Eagles. He's now thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games.

Since returning from San Francisco's Week 9 bye, Purdy has racked up 11 touchdowns with just one turnover. He's also thrown for over 330 yards in his last two games on home soil. Purdy will lead the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a defense that gave up 299 yards and three touchdowns to Dak Prescott last week. SportsLine's model expects Purdy will have success against Seattle, projecting he'll finish as a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback in Week 14.

Another massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Stroud is the NFL's leading passer with 3,540 yards through 12 games and has also thrown for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

However, he'll have a tough matchup this week against a strong Jets pass defense. New York ranks third in passing yards allowed and hasn't allowed a single quarterback this season to reach the 300-yard mark. The Jets have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns (ninth in the league) and with Houston favored by 6.5 points, game script might not work in Stroud's favor. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler and Raheem Mostert.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory?