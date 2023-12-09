Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been strong against the Lions during his career, rushing for over 100 yards in three straight meetings. He was the top Fantasy quarterback when these teams met in Chicago last year, racking up 167 passing yards, 147 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Fields will face a Detroit defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He finished as the QB8 when he played the Lions in Week 11, but where should he be in the Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Identifying favorable Fantasy football matchups can help you get ahead when you set your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy. Which stars should be in your Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. The first-round rookie has excelled during teammate Dawson Knox's (wrist) absence, commanding a 19.7% target share since Week 7. He has been the TE7 in Fantasy football during that stretch, which can be partially attributed to four red-zone targets.

Kincaid has been consistent this season, finishing with at least 35 receiving yards in six consecutive games. He has gone over 60 yards three times during that stretch, giving him a high ceiling heading into Sunday's game against Kansas City. That game is expected to be a shootout, which has elevated Kincaid to a top-10 pick at his position, according to the model, even if Knox returns.

Another massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Stroud is the NFL's leading passer with 3,540 yards through 12 games and has also thrown for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

However, he'll have a tough matchup this week against a strong Jets pass defense. New York ranks third in passing yards allowed and hasn't allowed a single quarterback this season to reach the 300-yard mark. The Jets have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns (ninth in the league) and with Houston favored by 6.5 points, game script might not work in Stroud's favor. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler and Raheem Mostert. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.