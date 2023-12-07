Packers quarterback Jordan Love put on another impressive performance in Green Bay's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs last week, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns. It's his second straight game with three touchdown tosses, but where will he land in the Week 14 Fantasy football QB rankings? The Packers square off against the New York Giants, a defense that's giving up 364.3 yards per game this season. Should you include Love in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look for value elsewhere at the quarterback position?

A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. He was a bright spot for Kansas City in last week's loss to the Packers. He carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards and one touchdown in the 27-19 setback. He also added three receptions on four targets for 13 yards.

Pacheco showed his explosiveness with three long runs of 26, 13 and 11 yards. He's averaging a healthy 4.4 yards per carry this season and scored three touchdowns over his last two games. This week, Pacheco and the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills, a defense that gave up 185 rushing yards in their last outing. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks Pacheco as a top-five running back in Week 14, making him a rock-solid RB1.

Another massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Stroud is the NFL's leading passer with 3,540 yards through 12 games and has also thrown for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

However, he'll have a tough matchup this week against a strong Jets pass defense. New York ranks third in passing yards allowed and hasn't allowed a single quarterback this season to reach the 300-yard mark. The Jets have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns (ninth in the league) and with Houston favored by 6.5 points, game script might not work in Stroud's favor. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler and Raheem Mostert. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.