No team has allowed fewer Fantasy points to wide receivers than the Jets. That's bad news for a Texans team that heads to New York on Sunday, especially since Tank Dell is now out for the year. How do these factors affect where Nico Collins or Noah Brown fall in the Week 14 Fantasy football WR rankings? As for the Jets' offense, Zach Wilson will be back under center, and while he's unlikely to factor into even the biggest diehard Jets' fan's Week 14 Fantasy football strategy, his top receiver certainly could.

Garrett Wilson averaged nearly three more targets per game when Wilson was starter. With his Week 14 Fantasy football projections getting a slight boost with the latest Jets quarterback change, is Garrett Wilson now worthy of being one of your Week 14 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice. Despite ranking third among Chiefs receivers in snaps, Rice leads the team's wideouts in receptions (52), receiving yards (591) and receiving TDs (five). Plus, his snap count is on the rise, as he's played in an average of 65.2% of offensive snaps over his last four games compared to 43% over his first eight games. The rookie's two best games in terms of receptions have come in the last two weeks, as he totaled 16 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown over these contests.

Kansas City takes on Buffalo on Sunday, and 12 of the last 15 touchdowns the Bills have allowed have come through the air. They gave up three touchdowns to receivers alone in their last game and have allowed seven scores to wideouts over their last six games. Patrick Mahomes has also averaged 328.3 passing yards and 2.5 passing TDs over his last four games versus Buffalo, so Kansas City knows how to exploit the Bills' defense. Rice profiles as a top-25 wideout in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, slotted above the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Cooper Kupp.

Another massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Stroud is the NFL's leading passer with 3,540 yards through 12 games and has also thrown for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

However, he'll have a tough matchup this week against a strong Jets pass defense. New York ranks third in passing yards allowed and hasn't allowed a single quarterback this season to reach the 300-yard mark. The Jets have only allowed 14 passing touchdowns (ninth in the league) and with Houston favored by 6.5 points, game script might not work in Stroud's favor. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings.

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Austin Ekeler and Raheem Mostert. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking running back comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.