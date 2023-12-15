Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, especially this late in the season. Fantasy owners can expect to see several members of the Los Angeles Rams high in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Rams take on the Washington Commanders, a defense that's giving up 379.8 yards per game this season. That means players like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be among the top Week 15 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like tight end Davis Allen, who recorded four receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown last week?

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. He rushed 23 times for 87 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in last Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints. Hubbard has recorded at least 92 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games heading into Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons gave up more than 130 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to Buccaneers running back Rachaad White last week, so Hubbard will have an advantageous matchup in Week 15. Hubbard has also scored three rushing touchdowns over his last three games. SportsLine's model expects Hubbard will have success against Atlanta, projecting he'll finish as a top-20 Fantasy football running back.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

