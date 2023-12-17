Tommy DeVito is the type of quarterback many New York football fans would find themselves rallying around. An undrafted rookie from New Jersey who plays into his Italian heritage, he's become popular in the Northeast. What began as a local Italian story has grown into a situation anyone analyzing Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings will want to follow closely. DeVito has led to a resurgence of the Giants' offense, elevating the play of Saquon Barkley, who totaled 101 yards with two touchdowns last week. If you drafted Barkley at this point, he's starting in Week 15 Fantasy football lineups, but how high should he be in the Week 15 Fantasy football RB rankings?

The Saints have allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season and DeVito ran for 71 last week, so anyone making Fantasy football projections could elevate the New Jersey folk hero for Week 15 Fantasy football lineups. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Browns tight end David Njoku. The 27-year-old had six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over the Jaguars last week. He's been one of Joe Flacco's top pass-catching options since the 38-year-old took over at quarterback with 14 targets over two games. The seven-year veteran has been a steady presence in an ever-changing Browns offense filled with injuries this season. He leads the team in receptions (59) and touchdowns receptions (four) while ranking second in receiving yards (600) and targets (92).

The Browns play the Bears, who are allowing the sixth-most Fantasy football points per game to opposing tight ends this season. They've allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends, with only two teams allowing more scores to the position, and the sixth-most receptions to tight ends. Njoku has at least 55 receiving yards in four of his last five games and the model projects that trend to continue, ranking Njoku as a top-seven tight end for Week 15 Fantasy football lineups.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.