While Atlanta ultimately came up short against Tampa Bay last week, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder did not disappoint in Fantasy football lineups. He threw for a career-high 347 yards and one touchdown on 40 attempts, ranking second behind Brock Purdy in the week's passing leaders. Ridder will aim for another strong performance when he faces Carolina on Sunday during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks?

Titans quarterback Will Levis was another surprising performer last week, completing 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed. The rookie from Michigan State has been among the top weapons in Green Bay's offense, catching 48 passes for a team-high 540 yards and five touchdowns. He has been dealing with several injuries over the past few weeks, but he has still been targeted at least five times in five straight games.

While Reed was ultimately limited to 27 receiving yards against the Giants last week, he racked up eight receptions on 10 targets. Teammate Christian Watson missed last week's game due to a hamstring injury and could be out again on Sunday, creating more potential targets for Reed. The rookie is facing a Tampa Bay pass defense that is No. 30 in the NFL, making him a top-25 wide receiver in the model's Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

