The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered their second straight loss last week, 31-27 to the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley recorded just four receptions for 53 yards, but where will he land in the Week 15 Fantasy football WR rankings? Ridley and the Jaguars will square off against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that's giving up just 180.2 passing yards per game this season. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. is a no-brainer to include in your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups, but should you roster a player like tight end Evan Engram, who hauled in 11 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week, in your Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams have scored 31 or more points in their last three games thanks to the stellar play of Stafford. Los Angeles' veteran signal-caller has thrown 10 touchdown passes over his last three games and now will face off against the Commanders, a defense that's giving up 266.0 passing yards per game, the most in the league.

Last week against the Ravens, Stafford completed 23 of 41 passes for 294 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Even in rainy conditions and a tough matchup against Baltimore's defense, Stafford still managed to push the ball down the field effectively, completing six passes of at least 20 yards. Stafford's production and matchup are a big reason why the model has him ranked as a top-five quarterback this week, making him a rock-solid option for your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.