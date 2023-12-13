The Houston Texans have unexpectedly been one of the NFL's most high-flying offenses, but injuries have been unkind to them in recent weeks. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell (leg), emerging receiver Nico Collins (calf) and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner C.J. Stroud (concussion) have all suffered injuries in the last two weeks. Dell will miss the rest of the season, while Stroud and Collins are iffy for a Sunday matchup with the Titans. That could force major changes to your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups.

One player the model is high on this week: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran began his season with a trio of 300-yard passing games in his first four starts, but only managed three touchdown passes during that span and threw only nine touchdowns over his first nine games. However, Stafford has been heating up over the last three weeks and has been a driving force in turning the Rams' season around.

Over the last three weeks, Stafford has thrown for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception and managed at least three touchdown passes in every game. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against a Commanders pass defense that ranks last in passing yards allowed (3,452) and passing touchdowns allowed (30). That's why the model ranks Stafford as a top-three Fantasy football QB for Week 15.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

