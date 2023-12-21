Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't begin the season on the radar of many Fantasy football managers, being viewed primarily as a game-manager while Tampa Bay tries to navigate life after Tom Brady. However, Mayfield is coming off one of his best games as a pro, throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns in a crucial win over the Packers last week. With so many injuries to quarterbacks, Mayfield is suddenly on the radar for Week 16 Fantasy football lineups and warrants serious consideration against a Jaguars pass defense that ranks 29th. With a reliable set of Week 16 Fantasy football rankings, you can ensure you're getting quality Fantasy football projections. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. After five seasons in Carolina in which he caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns, Moore has come in as the new No. 1 receiver in Chicago and quickly developed a strong relationship with Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He's on pace for career-highs in all three major receiving categories.

Moore has already tied a career-high with seven receiving touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to establish a new career-best with eight scores. His 80 receptions are only 13 shy of a career-high with three games remaining and his 1,123 receiving yards is only 70 short of his best-ever mark. Now, he'll match up with a Cardinals defense that ranks 30th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7). The model ranks Moore as a top-five wide receiver for Week 16.

And a shocker: Lions running back David Montgomery, who has accumulated 958 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 11 games this season, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 20 at his position. The Lions began the season by piling Montgomery up with 93 touches over the first four games and the veteran rewarded them by scoring six times.

However, he suffered a rib injury against the Buccaneers in Week 5 and didn't return to action until nearly a month later. That gave rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs time to get up to speed and Montgomery's workload hasn't been as heavy since. He hasn't reached 20 touches in a game in his last seven starts and has failed to score the last two weeks. Now, he'll match up with a Vikings defense that ranks fifth against the run. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

