Start-sit decisions are magnified during the Fantasy football playoffs and managers will toil over every pick in their Week 16 Fantasy football lineups. It's been a brutal year for choosing the right quarterbacks in the Fantasy football QB rankings, with stars like Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins all suffering season-ending injuries. That's left many managers in a position where they might consider streaming a quarterback at some point during this postseason.

Nick Mullens, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco have all been productive as starters in recent weeks, but can you trust any of those players to help get you to the championship week?

One player the model is high on this week: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. After winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 despite uneven quarterback play, Wilson looked like a player on the verge of superstardom when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers this offseason. However, Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the season and QB play has been a thorn in Wilson's side again.

He's still managed 79 receptions for 882 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in a struggling offense, producing six games with at least 80 receiving yards. Wilson is only two weeks removed from his second 100-yard outing of the year and now draws a strong matchup against a Commanders pass defense that has been the worst in the NFL. That's why the model ranks him as a top-15 wide receiver for Week 16, ahead of stars like Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf.

And a shocker: Lions running back David Montgomery, who has accumulated 958 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 11 games this season, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 20 at his position. The Lions began the season by piling Montgomery up with 93 touches over the first four games and the veteran rewarded them by scoring six times.

However, he suffered a rib injury against the Buccaneers in Week 5 and didn't return to action until nearly a month later. That gave rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs time to get up to speed and Montgomery's workload hasn't been as heavy since. He hasn't reached 20 touches in a game in his last seven starts and has failed to score the last two weeks. Now, he'll match up with a Vikings defense that ranks fifth against the run. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

