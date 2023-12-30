For most Fantasy football managers, Week 17 is Fantasy football championship week and one of the unexpected heroes of the 2023 Fantasy football season has been Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. A fifth-round pick out of BYU, Nacua unexpectedly found himself in a starring role with Cooper Kupp nursing a hamstring injury early in the season and responded by turning out 39 catches for 501 yards and a touchdown over the first four weeks. Now he's only five receptions and 147 yards away from setting new NFL rookie receiving records in both categories, and he'll likely be a staple of Week 17 Fantasy football lineups coming off 164 yards and a touchdown last week.

One player the model is high on this week: Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in his third year and enters Week 17 having caught 64 passes for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. Collins has had four 100-yard receiving games this season and he's also caught a touchdown pass in each of those contests.

Last week without quarterback CJ Stroud (concussion) in the lineup and with Collins returning from a calf injury, Houston targeted the Michigan product six times and he finished with four catches for 18 yards but salvaged his day from a Fantasy perspective with a late touchdown. Now Stroud is set to return this weekend and the model seems to like Houston's matchup with Tennessee's 18th-ranked pass defense, ranking Collins as a top-10 WR for Week 17.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL leader in passing yards (4,214) and completion rate (70.5%), stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Tagovailoa is having an impressive season in the NFL's best offense but he's run into some issues inside the red zone in recent weeks and he's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

He's thrown for one touchdown or less in four of his last five games and Nov. 19 against the Raiders was the last time he managed a 300-yard passing game. Now he'll match up with a Ravens defense that just dominated the 49ers (five turnovers forced) and they'll be hungry to prove another point while locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

