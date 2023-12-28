Raiders running back Zamir White wasn't really on the radar of most Fantasy football managers a month ago but as we enter Fantasy football championship week, White may have played a critical role in getting there for some. With Josh Jacobs nursing a quad injury, White rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 and then led the NFL with 145 rushing yards last week. Now, Fantasy owners will have to keep a close eye on Jacobs' status ahead of a potentially juicy matchup against a Colts defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the run.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens. After going over two years since his last NFL start, Mullens replaced Josh Dobbs as the starter in Minnesota and his performances have been flawed, but his passing volume makes him a player you can't ignore. He's thrown six costly interceptions and the Vikings have lost two hard-fought battles but he's also thrown for 714 yards and four touchdowns during that span.

With Justin Jefferson back in the lineup, Mullens has felt empowered to attack down the field and he's averaging 10.4 yards per pass attempt over the last two weeks. He threw for 303 yards in an overtime loss to the Bengals and then 411 yards in a 30-24 loss to Detroit. Now he gets another juicy matchup against a Packers defense that has allowed 693 passing yards and six touchdowns to Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young over the last two weeks. The model lists him as a top-12 Fantasy football QB for Week 17.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL leader in passing yards (4,214) and completion rate (70.5%), stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Tagovailoa is having an impressive season in the NFL's best offense but he's run into some issues inside the red zone in recent weeks and he's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

He's thrown for one touchdown or less in four of his last five games and Nov. 19 against the Raiders was the last time he managed a 300-yard passing game. Now he'll match up with a Ravens defense that just dominated the 49ers (five turnovers forced) and they'll be hungry to prove another point while locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

