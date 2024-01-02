The 2023 NFL season will reach its conclusion this weekend and championships will be decided in Fantasy football leagues that are still running. However, setting your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups will be a challenge with teams like the Chiefs and Ravens likely choosing to rest up for the postseason and some of the eliminated franchises looking to get an extended look at younger players. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson appear unlikely to play this weekend and that will complicate choosing a Fantasy football quarterback in Week 18.

With so many Fantasy football injuries piled up at this stage and certain players being rested, you'll have to nail some difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions. However, with a reliable set of live-updated Week 18 Fantasy football rankings, you can ensure that your lineups are optimized to account for who is being rested and this week's Fantasy football matchups. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back Melvin Gordon. A former 1,000-yard rusher and two-time Pro Bowler for the Chargers, Gordon spent his last three seasons in Denver before signing a one-year deal to join the Ravens this offseason. He's bounced between the practice squad and the active roster most of the season, appearing in three games thus far.

Gordon has carried the ball 19 times for 63 yards while also catching three passes for 46 yards in limited action. He also scored his first touchdown of the season last week and now he could be in line for a more prominent role in Week 18 now that the Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 running back for Week 18.

And a massive shocker: Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. It's Henry's fifth career 1,000-yard season but his 3.9 yards per carry are a career-low.

He's also only managed three 100-yard games so far in 2023 and with the Titans eliminated from postseason contention, it wouldn't be shocking to see Henry's workload reduced in the final week of the season. That's a big reason why the model ranks backs like Gordon and Zamir White well ahead of Henry. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of stars like Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking WR comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.