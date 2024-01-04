After rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown in each of his last two games, Bears running back Khalil Herbert has likely played himself into consideration for your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups. Any managers who are still competing will need to pay close attention to who is playing and who might be rested with the NFL playoff picture coming into focus during the final week of the season. However, nailing those difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions during the final week of the regular season could make the difference between winning a championship and coming up short.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 227 yards and a touchdown last week in a win over the Lions that vaulted Dallas back into first in the NFC East. Now he'll take on a Washington pass defense that ranks last in the NFL and he's likely to be near the top of the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 18 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. After winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors last season, Smith hasn't been quite as prolific this season but he's still putting up respectable numbers and has the Seahawks back on the playoff bubble, so he'll definitely be playing with plenty of incentive on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Smith has thrown for 3,455 yards and 18 touchdowns with only nine interceptions this season. Over his last three games, he's thrown for 851 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception and now he'll take on an Arizona pass defense that has given up 30 passing touchdowns this season. Smith averaged a season-high 9.1 yards per pass attempt in Seattle's first game against the Cardinals and the model predicts that Smith is a top-10 quarterback for Week 18.

And a massive shocker: Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. It's Henry's fifth career 1,000-yard season but his 3.9 yards per carry are a career-low.

He's also only managed three 100-yard games so far in 2023 and with the Titans eliminated from postseason contention, it wouldn't be shocking to see Henry's workload reduced in the final week of the season. That's a big reason why the model ranks backs like Melvin Gordon and Zamir White well ahead of Henry. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 18 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of stars like Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 18 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking WR comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.