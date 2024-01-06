Packers quarterback Jordan Love put on another impressive performance in Green Bay's 33-10 victory over the Vikings last week, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Love has thrown two or more touchdown passes in seven of his last eight games, but where will he land in the Week 18 Fantasy football QB rankings? The Packers square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 15.2 points per game over their last five contests. Should you include Love in your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look for value elsewhere at the quarterback position?

One player the model is high on this week: Raiders running back Zamir White. He has been effective for the Raiders with Josh Jacobs sidelined with a quad injury. White carried the ball 20 times for 71 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards in last Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

He's topped 100 scrimmage yards in his last two outings and racked up 336 combined yards and a rushing TD in an elevated role. On Sunday, White and the Raiders will square off against the Denver Broncos, a defense that's giving up 137.6 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. White is averaging a healthy 4.3 yards per carry this season and SportsLine's model expects he'll have a big day against Denver. The model ranks White as a top-10 running back for Week 18, ahead of stars like Saquon Barkley, Travis Etienne and Breece Hall.

And a massive shocker: Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. It's Henry's fifth career 1,000-yard season but his 3.9 yards per carry are a career-low.

He's also only managed three 100-yard games so far in 2023 and with the Titans eliminated from postseason contention, it wouldn't be shocking to see Henry's workload reduced in the final week of the season. That's a big reason why the model ranks backs like Melvin Gordon and Zamir White well ahead of Henry. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings.

