With three games in the rearview mirror, there's a solid sample size to construct Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Team and player trends have become clearer, with a number of players expected to be weekly starters in Fantasy football lineups disappointing so far. Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Courtland Sutton and Tucker Kraft have all underperformed, leaving you with some difficult Week 4 Fantasy football start-sit decisions.



That's just one part of your Fantasy football strategy as you also have to account for new injuries. De'Von Achane is out for the year, with Travis Etienne and Baker Mayfield out for a few weeks. Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Puka Nacua are among the Fantasy-relevant receivers looking iffy ahead of Week 4, while it's still unknown who will be under center for the Bears. So, there's a lot to consider before making any Week 4 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 4: The model isn't high on Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, despite him averaging 78.3 yards per game with one touchdown scored as the WR11 in PPR leagues. The same offensive struggles that Philly had last year have carried over to this season as it is bottom 10 in points scored, yards gained and passing offense. Smith and the Eagles face the Rams on Sunday, and the wideout has never topped 60 yards in three career games versus Los Angeles. Additionally, L.A. has the stingiest defense in terms of limiting wide receivers as no team has allowed fewer catches to wideouts than the Rams in 2026. Smith doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position as he's a player to fade this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, even though he's just the QB18 thus far. Stroud is seventh in the league with 794 passing yards and is one of three quarterbacks who has started all three games and yet to throw an interception. That's despite not having Nico Collins (hamstring) the last two weeks, but the wideout's expected to be back on Sunday versus Dallas. Playing the Cowboys is a reason why the model is high on Stroud as Dallas has allowed the third most Fantasy points to QBs, the third highest passer rating and the fourth most passing touchdowns. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of the likes of Davante Adams and CeeDee Lamb. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which wideout is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.