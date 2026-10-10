There aren't quite as many players listed in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings because byes have arrived. While just two teams in the Chiefs and Panthers have off, you may have to give a little extra thought to your Fantasy football picks for the next two months or so until bye season is over. Some players emerged last Sunday as Ollie Gordon, Keon Coleman and Carnell Tate all had 100-yard games. Given there are a fewer options at your disposal with some players on byes, the aforementioned warrant being part of your Week 5 Fantasy football start-sit decisions.

That's just one part of your Fantasy football strategy as you also have to account for injuries. Lamar Jackson (ankle), Breece Hall (quad) and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) are among those ruled out, while Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) are among those uncertain for Week 5, perhaps causing you to pivot when it comes to your Week 5 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 5 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 5: The model isn't high on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, despite him ranking among the top 10 at his position in Fantasy points. Much of Hockenson's production came on Sunday with Justin Jefferson (ankle) out as the tight end had a career high 13 grabs for 119 yards. However, Jefferson is likely to return in Week 5, and Minnesota won't get to play Miami every week like it did on Sunday. Hockenson will face the Saints in Week 5, and New Orleans has kept Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts all under 50 yards and out of the endzone this season. Thus, Hockenson barely cracks the top 20 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, despite him being the RB35 through four weeks. Croskey-Merritt has had in between 43 and 56 scrimmage yards every game this year, but his prospects are much higher on Sunday versus the Giants. He's topped 80 rushing yards four times in his career, with two of those coming versus New York last year, also scoring a touchdown in each contest. This year, the Giants have allowed five RBs to have at least 92 scrimmage yards or a touchdown through just four games as Croskey-Merritt is a top 15 Fantasy RB. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top six of its Week 5 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of the likes of Josh Allen and Brock Purdy. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising QB could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top six all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.