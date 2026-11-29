The Week 12 NFL schedule has already seen some giant Fantasy performances, especially on Thanksgiving Day as two games cleared 70 total points. Caleb Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, D'Andre Swift, Joe Milton, Javonte Williams, DaVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb are just a few of the players who have put big number on the board for Fantasy teams. Eleven games remain, meaning there are still plenty of Week 12 Fantasy football start-sit decisions to be made.

Brock Purdy (ankle), Justin Herbert (concussion), Bhayshul Tuten (foot/ankle), Parker Washington (shoulder) and A.J. Brown (hamstring; IR) are some of the players who were ruled out, so those injuries could impact your Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 12: The model isn't high on Texans running back David Montgomery, despite him coming off a 124-yard outing in his return from injury last week. The former Lion's overall body of work has been less than impressive this year, as his 3.1 yards per carry ranks dead last among 44 qualified running backs. Also, Montgomery's performance a week ago came versus Indianapolis' 29th-ranked run defense. Now he has to face Baltimore, which is 14th in run defense and also has allowed the fewest receiving yards to RBs of any team. Montgomery doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Dolphins wideout Caleb Douglas, who is a top-24 Fantasy WR this week despite being the WR53 in PPR leagues and being started in only 36% of leagues a week ago. The third-round rookie gets the Jets on Sunday, and Douglas had 70 yards and 2 touchdowns when he last saw New York in Week 7, as only five teams have allowed more receiving TDs to wideouts than the Jets. Also, Douglas is drawing 9 targets per game with Kyle McCord under center, compared to 5.4 with Malik Willis at QB as Douglas can comfortably slot in as a WR2 in Week 12 Fantasy football lineups. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, despite him being started in less than 10% of leagues last week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.