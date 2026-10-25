Utilizing Fantasy football streamers likely paid off for many last Sunday, which is something to keep in mind when selecting Week 7 Fantasy football picks. Braelon Allen, Kendre Miller, Woody Marks and Bam Knight each racked up 70-plus yards out of the backfield in place of injured starters, while Jaylin Noel's 107 receiving yards stole the spotlight from Marvin Harrison Jr.'s arrival in Houston. These performances caused a bit of a surge up the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for these players, but can you expect similar outputs going forward?



More established names like Keenan Allen (82 yards) and Jerry Jeudy (69 yards) are coming off season highs, and with byes depleting the pool of players to use in Fantasy football lineups, they may be more than one-week streamers. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy will get his first start for the Giants in place of Jameis Winston, while Tanner McKee remains under center for Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts out for the season with blood clots. Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out versus Cincinnati as Tyler Huntley will get the start for the third straight week.

Before setting your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 7: The model isn't high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time MVP who ranks in the top 10 in passer rating, yards per game and CMP%. After multiple touchdown passes in his first four games, Mahomes didn't find the endzone but threw a pick on Sunday versus the Chargers. Now he has to face the league's No. 1 pass defense in the Seahawks on Sunday night. QBs have more turnovers (four) than total touchdowns (three) versus Seattle over the last three weeks, and the team hasn't allowed a rushing TD from a QB all year. Mahomes barely cracks the top 20 at his position this week and is one to fade.

Another curveball: the model is high on Ravens receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, despite him being on just 38% of CBS Fantasy rosters after playing in only two games. After getting hurt in Week 1, Lane made his lineup return this past Sunday and impressed despite playing just over half of the snaps. He had 4 catches for 40 yards versus Cleveland's top 10 defense and playing with a backup quarterback. While Lamar Jackson's availability for Week 7 is in question, Lane should get more playing time and has an easier matchup against a Cincinnati defense which allows the 10th-most Fantasy points to wideouts. Lane is among the top 25 wide receivers in the Week 7 Fantasy rankings. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings, despite him barely ranking in the top 20 in positional Fantasy points. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising QB could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.