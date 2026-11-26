With no teams on byes and games throughout the week beginning on Wednesday, the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings have a bit more breadth to them, but that could make Fantasy start-sit decisions more difficult. Should you ride the hot hand and insert him into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, or stick with a proven commodity who's in a bit of a slump? The likes of Caleb Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Warren and Jaylen Warren have underperformed as of late with the Fantasy playoffs right around the corner. With an abundance of options now at your disposal, having the right Fantasy football advice is crucial.

Then there are the injuries one has to navigate such as Justin Herbert (concussion) and Brock Bowers (ankle) who are both questionable, while Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) are out for Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, players like Khalil Shakir (9 receptions, 101 yards) and Travis Etienne (76 yards) finally had productive games, albeit they may have come on the benches of many owners. There's so much to consider for this holiday slate, so you really need to fine tune your Week 12 Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 12: The model isn't high on Texans RB David Montgomery, despite him coming off a 124-yard outing in his return from injury last week. The former Lion's overall body of work has been less than impressive this year, as his 3.1 yards per carry ranks dead last among 44 qualified running backs. Also, Montgomery's performance a week ago came versus Indianapolis' 29th-ranked run defense. Now he has to face Baltimore, which is 14th in run defense and also has allowed the fewest receiving yards to RBs of any team. Montgomery doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Dolphins wideout Caleb Douglas, who is a top-24 Fantasy WR this week despite being the WR53 in PPR leagues and being started in only 36% of leagues a week ago. The third-round rookie gets the Jets on Sunday, and Douglas had 70 yards and 2 touchdowns when he last saw New York in Week 7, as only five teams have allowed more receiving TDs to wideouts than the Jets. Also, Douglas is drawing 9 targets per game with Kyle McCord under center, compared to 5.4 with Malik Willis at QB as Douglas can comfortably slot in as a WR2 in Week 12 Fantasy football lineups. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, despite him being started in less than 10% of leagues last week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.