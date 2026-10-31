Not everyone has the luxury of slotting Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or CeeDee Lamb into Week 8 Fantasy football lineups. Many have to search for Fantasy sleepers or streamers at the wideout position, and a number of rookies should be on your radar. Omar Cooper Jr. has back-to-back 100-yard games since coming off IR, KC Concepcion is coming off an 8-catch, 129-yard outing, and Caleb Douglas found the end zone twice last Sunday. With four teams on byes and various injuries at the position such as Ja'Marr Chase (ankle), DJ Moore (shoulder) and George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), it's interesting to see where these players find themselves in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.



When making Fantasy start-sit decisions, one shouldn't overlook the defenses a player is facing. No team allows more Fantasy points to receivers than the Bills, while no squad allows fewer points than the Seahawks. What do the Week 8 Fantasy football projections forecast for the respective wideouts they're facing on Sunday as Buffalo hosts Baltimore with Lamar Jackson (ankle) back and Seattle hosts Chicago? Before setting your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 8: The model isn't high on Quinshon Judkins, despite him averaging 83.3 total yards with 3 TDs over his last three games. On Sunday, Judkins diced up a Titans defense that allows the seventh-most rushing yards per game but now has to face a Steelers defense which gives up the seventh-fewest rushing yards. Pittsburgh hasn't allowed a touchdown to a RB over the last three weeks, also holding Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving to under 50 rushing yards each over this stretch. Judkins has averaged just 44.5 rushing yards in two career games versus the Steelers as he doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, despite him being just the TE20 on the year. Strange has seen a notable uptick in production recently as he's averaged 6.3 catches for 69 yards over his last three games compared to 2.3 catches for 24 yards over his first three. The Jags face the Colts in Week 8, and just four teams have allowed more touchdowns to tight ends than the Colts, who have allowed five scores to the position over the last six games. Strange, who is projected to have 48 receiving yards, is slotted as the TE7 this week as he ranked above the likes of Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 20 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings, despite him being started in less than half of leagues last week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wideout could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which wide receiver is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 20 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.