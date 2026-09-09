You've fulfilled the GM role with your 2026 Fantasy football team by drafting your roster, now you must take on the role of head coach by deciding who to insert into your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups. One week doesn't make or break a Fantasy season, but everyone would love to start the year off 1-0. So, while there are must-starts, who you selected early on in drafts, there are still several Week 1 Fantasy football start-sit decisions to make up and down your roster.

Last year saw the likes of Daniel Jones, Quentin Johnston and Noah Fant produce top-five performances for their respective positions as Week 1 Fantasy football picks. There are always players who go overlooked who start the season in huge fashion. Could an old face in a new place like Kyler Murray, Stefon Diggs or D.J. Moore have an unforgettable debut? Before setting your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 1: The model is fading Bills quarterback Josh Allen, despite him leading all players in Fantasy points a year ago and finishing first or second in positional points each of the last six seasons. In Week 1, Allen has the unfortunate task of facing Houston's No. 1 defense that sacked Allen a career-high eight times in last year's meeting. The QB didn't find the endzone with either his arm or legs in that contest, but he did throw two interceptions. Allen has never had a rushing touchdown in four regular season starts versus the Texans. Also, Houston will host, and Allen has 10 turnovers over his last three Week 1 road starts, as the model has the 2024 MVP outside the top 15 in the Week 1 Fantasy football QB rankings.

Another curveball: The model is high on Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey, despite him regressing in his sophomore year, going from the WR12 in 2024 to WR30 last season. McConkey will have less competition for targets this year with Keenan Allen's departure, and he'll benefit from upgrades within Los Angeles' offense, namely better O-line health and the addition of OC Mike McDaniel. He also has a great opening week matchup versus Arizona, which was 27th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense last year. McConkey slots in as a top 10 Fantasy wideout this week, even ahead of the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 12 of its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings, even slotted ahead of the likes of Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 12 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.