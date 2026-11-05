There are a few more players available for Week 9 Fantasy football lineups as just two teams have byes. However, having more Fantasy football picks at your disposal can also create a bit of anxiety with Fantasy start-sit decisions. Riding the hot hand versus leaning on a player's matchup history versus targeting a weak defense are all things you also have to contemplate. With so much to consider, having a reliable set of Week 9 Fantasy football rankings can assist in filling out lineups.

Backup running backs like Kenny Gainwell (140 total yards), Tyler Allgeier (191 yards, 2 TDs), Braelon Allen (153 yards, 1 TD) and Mike Washington Jr. (83 yards) are all coming off impressive showings. What do the Week 9 Fantasy football projections forecast for them on Sunday, and who else could emerge as a Fantasy sleeper or streamer? Before setting your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 9: The model isn't high on Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who's among the top 15 in WR Fantasy points and is being started in more than 80% of leagues, but doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position this week. The second-year receiver is coming off a pair of subpar outings, being held under 60 yards in each of his last two games. McMillan has also found the end zone in just one game this season, and that's the only game he's scored over his last 10 games dating back to 2025. He has a tough Sunday matchup versus Denver, as just four teams have allowed fewer Fantasy points to wide receivers than the Broncos.

Another curveball: the model is high on Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, who is projected as a top-12 Fantasy QB this week despite being started in just 19% of leagues last week. Willis has accounted for seven total touchdowns over his last three games to make Miami much more competitive, after he had just two touchdowns over his first four starts. He averaged the seventh-most Fantasy points over this three-game stretch and now gets the most Fantasy-friendly defense in the NFL in Detroit. The Lions have allowed the most passing yards, passing touchdowns and Fantasy points to QBs this year as Willis is slotted above even Josh Allen in the Fantasy football rankings. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 5 of its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings, despite him barely cracking the top 15 in positional Fantasy points this season. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which tight end is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.