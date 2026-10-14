Having just two teams on byes last Sunday likely didn't affect anyone's Fantasy football lineups too much. The same can't be said for this week. Four teams having off undoubtedly shuffles the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings and creates some anxious Fantasy start-sit decisions. Fortunately, some players who got off to slow starts have come on strongly as of late like Drake Maye, Jordan Love, Bucky Irving and Malik Nabers to create a deeper pool of top options to select from with Week 6 Fantasy football picks.

Injuries to monitor for the upcoming slate include Lamar Jackson (ankle), Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jaxon-Smith Njigba (ankle), David Montgomery (groin) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring). In addition to Smith, Philly's RB depth will be tested with its top three backs including Saquon Barkley (hamstring) banged up. However, that could create the opportunity to find a Week 6 Fantasy football streamer or sleeper pick as the Eagles host Carolina.

Before setting your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 6: The model isn't high on Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, despite him ranking sixth in Fantasy points for QBs this year. The veteran overachieved to start the year but is coming off his worst game with just 243 passing yards and 1 touchdown versus New England. Cousins is trending in the wrong direction as after having 3 passing TDs in each of the first three weeks, he then had two scores in Week 4 and then one in Week 5. The Raiders will face Buffalo on Sunday, and Cousins has five total fumbles (two lost) and three picks over his last two games against the Bills. Cousins doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position this week as he's one to fade in Week 6 Fantasy football lineups.

Another curveball: the model is high on Colts receiver Josh Downs, despite him being the WR43 in PPR leagues. Downs is coming off 3 catches for 47 yards on Sunday and has averaged 4.5 receptions for 53 yards over his last four games. However, his Fantasy floor and ceiling will be much higher in Week 6 versus the winless Titans. Downs has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games against Tennessee, and this year has seen the Titans allow eight different wideouts to post at least 60 yards or a touchdown in just five games. Downs ranks as a top-20 Fantasy WR this week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top six of its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of the likes of Dak Prescott and Jayden Daniels. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising QB could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top six all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.