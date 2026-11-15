Some Week 10 Fantasy football advice anyone could use is observing which teams are playing Fantasy-friendly defenses and which are not. No team playing on Sunday has been more giving to wideouts than Tennessee, which gives Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas value as Fantasy streamers or sleeper picks as the Jags visit the Titans. With injuries to regulars within Fantasy football lineups like Puka Nacua (knee) and Michael Wilson (neck) -- plus with four teams on byes instead of the two last week -- the receiver pool is a bit smaller to choose from.

Teams like the Colts and Cardinals have completely different WR depth charts now than what they entered the season with after trades that involved Josh Downs, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Keenan Allen in recent weeks. Wideouts such as Denzel Boston (toe), Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Jordan Addison (rib) are all listed as questionable, so you'll want to monitor their statuses. Being equipped with the relevant stats and data will undoubtedly make your Week 10 Fantasy football start-sit decisions a bit less anxious. Before setting your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 10: The model isn't high on Packers quarterback Jordan Love, despite him leading the NFL in passing yards and ranking third in both passing touchdowns and positional Fantasy points. Love gets a tough matchup versus the league's top defense in the Vikings, and the quarterback's only multi-turnover game of the season came against Minnesota in Week 1. The Vikings have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to QBs, as each of the last seven quarterbacks they've faced have had one or fewer touchdowns -- both passing and rushing. Though Love is the QB3 in Fantasy, he doesn't crack the top 15 at his position this week.

Another curveball: the model is high on Saints running back Audric Estime, who is a top-25 Fantasy RB this week despite being started in just 3% of leagues last week. Estime has ascended to the top of the New Orleans depth chart as Travis Etienne is expected to be limited upon his return from IR and Alvin Kamara hasn't had more than seven carries in five straight weeks. Estime had 77 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 9 versus Cleveland's No. 13 scoring defense. Now he gets to face Carolina, which is 28th in both scoring defense and run defense as the Panthers have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising QB you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, slotted ahead of the likes of Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10 all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.