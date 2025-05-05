We released our 2025 rankings this week, and a lot has changed following the NFL Draft. We'll continue to update our rankings a lot -- maybe hundreds of times -- between now and the end of August as news happens.

But here are the initial risers in my rankings from the NFL Draft. This doesn't include rookies, but rather veterans who were impacted by the new players joining their rosters. Check back on Tuesday and you'll find my rankings fallers.

Also, you can find Dave Richard's rankings risers and fallers following the 2025 NFL Draft here.

There's still several moves that can happen where NFL teams can change. For example, we're waiting on players like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, J.K. Dobbins, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, among others, to find new homes.

Those veterans can impact the rankings in a major way, and we'll adjust accordingly when they sign contracts. For now, let's dive into the players who moved up and down in my rankings after the NFL Draft.

Rankings Risers

No quarterback has had a better offseason than Williams. He got upgrades at coach (Ben Johnson), offensive line (center Drew Dalman and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson) and weapons in the NFL Draft (tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III). With D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, Williams could be dominant after a subpar rookie campaign in 2024. He's my No. 8 quarterback and one of my favorite breakout candidates this year.

Lawrence should benefit with the addition of coach Liam Coen, and the NFL Draft was also good for Lawrence thanks to Jacksonville trading up to No. 2 overall for receiver Travis Hunter. The addition of fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten is also positive, and Lawrence (QB14) is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues as a sleeper. He could emerge during the season as a No. 1 quarterback if Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. are elite.

Put this listing in pencil since the Bears could still add to their backfield, but Chicago only selected seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai in the NFL Draft after being linked to everyone from Ashton Jeanty on down. The tandem of Swift and Johnson could be Ben Johnson's version of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery from his time in Detroit, which could be fantastic. For now, Swift is RB24 and Johnson is RB48, which is subject to change.

The Cowboys selected two running backs in the NFL Draft with Jaydon Blue (Round 5) and Phil Mafah (Round 7), but this is good news for Williams. When he signed as a free agent in March, the thought was Williams would eventually be a backup to a rookie starter. Now, Williams could be the lead running back in Dallas, which makes him a high-end flex or potential No. 2 running back in all leagues. For now, he checks in at RB33, but that could change if the Cowboys still add a running back prior to training camp.

The only offensive player the Cardinals selected in the NFL Draft was lineman Hayden Conner (Round 6), which is fantastic for Harrison and McBride. Both remain the top targets for Kyler Murray, and I'm excited for Harrison and McBride this season. McBride moved up to the No. 1 tight end ahead of Brock Bowers only because the Raiders added weapons on offense with Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech. Harrison, who struggled in his rookie campaign in 2024, is WR19, and he's someone to target in Round 4 in all leagues.

Prior to the NFL Draft, it appeared like the Browns were locked in on Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. But then Cleveland made the trade with Jacksonville to move down to No. 5, and the Browns didn't select a receiver in the NFL Draft. This is great news for Jeudy and Tillman, especially with Joe Flacco the likely starting quarterback -- at least to open the season. Jeudy is WR24 and could continue to rise, and Tillman is WR50. If Flacco starts the majority of the season then Jeudy and Tillman could be exceptional.

The 49ers selected two receivers in the NFL Draft with Jordan Watkins (Round 4) and Junior Bergen (Round 7), but this was good news for Jennings and Pearsall. There are still plenty of moving parts for both of them, especially with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and his status, but I'm excited for Jennings and Pearsall heading into training camp. For now, both should be considered No. 3 receivers in the majority of leagues, even though Jennings (WR38) and Pearsall (WR40) aren't ranked that high. We'll continue to monitor Aiyuk (WR51), who could also rise if he's healthy for Week 1.

The Bills signed free agents this offseason with Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore, but the only receiver Buffalo selected in the NFL Draft was Kaden Prather (Round 7). Shakir remains locked in as the go-to guy for Josh Allen, and Shakir (WR41) is worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as early as Round 7. Coleman had a disappointing rookie season in 2024, but there's immense potential for him as a sophomore. He's worth drafting after Round 10, but he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues.