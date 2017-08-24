Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers and ADP from model that called LeGarrette Blount's breakout

Last season, LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS fantasy football league drafts, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory .

The result: a league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots' record book.

One Fantasy sleeper you need to be all over: Falcons RB Tevin Coleman . He's fresh off 11 total TDs last season, but drafters are sleeping on him until the fifth round. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Coleman than Leonard Fournette , Marshawn Lynch and Lamar Miller , who all have a third-round ADP. Don't sleep on Coleman -- he could be your ticket to the Fantasy playoffs.

Another shocker: Saints WR Willie Snead . Brandin Cooks is now with the Patriots, leaving No. 1 WR duties to Snead. Drafters have been sleeping on Snead, leaving him on the board until the seventh round. But SportsLine has him projected for the same output as Demaryius Thomas and Alshon Jeffery , both hot names going off the board in the fifth round. Draft Snead and watch the points roll in.

At QB, don't sleep on Philip Rivers . The Chargers QB was fourth in the NFL with 33 TDs last season, but isn't being taken until the eighth round. SportsLine has him ranked ahead of the overly trendy Derek Carr (sixth-round ADP) and Dak Prescott (seventh-round ADP).



