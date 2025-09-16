While the 49ers felt the wrath of the injury bug in Week 1, the quarterback position as a whole was afflicted in Week 2. Thus, the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings have been shuffled a bit with the likes of Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Justin Fields getting banged up. Some of them are day-to-day, while others, like Burrow, will be out for months, as he's not an option as a Week 3 Fantasy football pick. Then there's the effect that an injured quarterback has on other positions as while Ja'Marr Chase remains a must-start, Tee Higgins is now someone who may be better left out of Week 3 Fantasy football lineups.

Wideouts like Wan'Dale Robinson and Quentin Johnston have been top-10 Fantasy receivers thus far, despite going undrafted in many leagues. They also have healthy quarterbacks, unlike the aforementioned Bengals, plus Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin and others. Having a trusty set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections would help figure out who to start and who to sit with QB injuries leaving many wideouts in flux. Before setting your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 3: The model is fading Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler coming off 120 scrimmage yards in Week 2. With his rushing and receiving ability, Kamara has been one of the best running backs in both real-life and Fantasy for the better part of a decade, but he doesn't have the best of matchups in Week 3. The Saints will visit the Seahawks, and Seattle is one of just six teams which hasn't given up a rushing touchdown all season.

Only five defenses are allowing fewer yards per carry than Seattle at 3.4, as the team has done a reversal since ranking in the bottom 10 in yards per carry allowed last season. While Kamara is proficient in the passing game as well, the Seahawks also haven't given up a receiving score to an opposing running back in seven straight games. With New Orleans having an anemic passing game that ranks second-worst in yards per passing attempt, Seattle can focus all of its efforts on Kamara. He doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings, putting him outside of the RB2 radar.

Another curveball: The model is high on Bears receiver Rome Odunze. The No. 9 overall pick in last year's draft is finally starting to play like it as he leads Chicago with 13 receptions, 165 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He's accounted for all of Chicago's passing touchdowns and has dominated the target share when compared to the presumptive No. 1 wideout in D.J. Moore. Odunze has drawn 20 targets, compared to Moore's 11, and the former already has as many touchdowns from inside the 10-yard-line (two) as he had all of last season.

In Week 3, Odunze and the Bears will face a Dallas defense that was just shredded on Sunday by the Giants. New York had 422 passing yards as Malik Nabers (167 yards) and Wan'Dale Robinson (142 yards) combined for 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Dallas has allowed the third-most passing yards for the season and has also given up the third-highest passer rating. Odunze checks in as a top-10 wideout per the Week 3 Fantasy football projections, ranking ahead of the likes of D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 3 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.