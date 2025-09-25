While quarterbacks were the main concern coming out of Week 2, the running back position was affected by injuries this past week. That's caused a shuffle in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings, with the likes of James Conner, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy suffering injuries to various degrees. Thus, young backs like Trey Benson, Omarion Hampton and Cam Skattebo now have more value to their teams, and thus, more value to Week 4 Fantasy football lineups.

Then, when you factor in the struggles of the likes of Ashton Jeanty, Rhamondre Stevenson and Chase Brown, amongst others, there are lots of Fantasy football start/sit decisions that have to be made. Opponents should certainly be taken into account, so knowing which running backs are in the most advantageous positions is a must-have for a winning Week 4 Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your Week 4 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 4: The model is fading Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was the WR12 last season while ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,229 receiving yards. Jeudy had a career year while catching passes from four different Cleveland quarterbacks last season, but he hasn't found the same rapport with Joe Flacco. He's coming off nearly getting shut out on Sunday as he had a lone catch for 17 yards as his production has dropped every game since having a season-high of 66 yards in Week 1.

The Browns have four players with in between 18 and 21 targets this season, including Jeudy, so he's not the clear-cut top option for the team. His 10 receptions this year make him one of six Browns with at least 10 grabs, and he'll face a tough Lions defense in Week 4. Detroit ranks third in the NFL in sacks, which means the immobile 40-year-old Flacco won't have lots of time to allow Jeudy to get open. The wideout may not even warrant a spot in Week 4 Fantasy football lineups as he sits outside the top 35 in positional rankings.

Another curveball: The model is high on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year signal caller is the QB8 entering Week 4 and is coming off back-to-back games with at least 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score in Week 2 before having a season-high of 45 rushing yards in Week 3, as the Patriots are using his legs more and more. Additionally, New England's porous offensive line is almost forcing Maye to run more as it has allowed 12 sacks, which are the second-most in the NFL.

Maye and the Pats will host the Panthers on Sunday in a game that has an over/under of 43, and while Carolina is coming off a shocking blowout of Atlanta, that game took place at its home stadium. The Panthers defense simply does not travel as over its last 10 road games, it's allowed 23 passing touchdowns versus four interceptions. Kyler Murray had 220 passing and 32 rushing yards at home versus the Panthers in Week 2, and Maye -- a North Carolina native -- should also exploit his hometown team. SportsLine's advanced model slots Maye among its top five Fantasy quarterbacks this week and above the likes of Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

