Making Week 8 Fantasy football picks will be harder than any other week, thus far, with six teams on byes. Those players who've been riding the bench all year on your team may finally see the light of day and get inserted into Week 8 Fantasy football lineups. Players like Chase Brown, Chris Olave, Romeo Doubs and Pat Freiermuth have been inconsistent this year but are coming off huge outings. Even Joe Flacco, with his 342-yard, 3-touchdown performance last Thursday, is now part of Fantasy football start/sit decisions for the week ahead.

Marvin Mims is another one whose spot in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings will be of high interest. He's coming off a season high of 98 scrimmage yards and gets to face Dallas' last-ranked passing defense on Sunday. Where does he rank compared to wideouts with similar Fantasy production this year like DJ Moore, Tyquan Thornton and Matthew Golden? And how should you handle Commanders skill players with Jayden Daniel (hamstring) ruled out, along with assorted injuries to Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel)? Before making your Week 8 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 8: The model is fading Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has an over/under of 22.5 completions. Prescott sits third amongst quarterbacks in Fantasy points, thanks to 13 touchdowns versus zero picks over the last four weeks. However, none of those defenses match up with the Broncos unit he will face on Sunday, as only Houston has allowed fewer Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Denver.

Denver ranks first in sacks, allows the lowest completion percentage and has allowed the second-fewest passing scores on the year. The one spot where it is vulnerable versus quarterbacks is the run game as mobile QBs like Daniel Jones and Jaxson Dart have rushing touchdowns versus Denver. However, a litany of injuries has made Prescott a stationary quarterback who ranks 25th at the position in rushing yards (56). Thus, Prescott may not warrant a spot in Week 8 Fantasy football lineups as he sits outside the top 12 in QB rankings.

Another curveball: The model is high on Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick has had an inconsistent rookie year as he had 100 yards in Week 2 and a two-touchdown outing in Week 6, but he has no other games with either a touchdown or more than 73 yards. McMillan enters Week 8 ranking 27th amongst wideouts in Fantasy points in both standard and PPR leagues.

However, he and Carolina will face a Buffalo defense on Sunday which has fallen apart in recent weeks. The Bills gave up just 125.8 passing yards over their first four games but then allowed an average of 250 yards over their last two. Both Stefon Diggs and Drake London had 140-plus receiving yards over the last two weeks versus Buffalo, and six of the seven passing scores the team has allowed have been to wideouts. McMillan slots among the top 12 in positional Fantasy rankings for Week 8, making him a WR1 in 12-team leagues. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.