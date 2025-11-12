With just two teams on a bye, Week 11 Fantasy football lineups may look a little more robust after four squads had off last week. The likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back in action, but Kansas City receivers may not be too appealing as Week 11 Fantasy football picks. That's because the Chiefs are facing a Denver team which has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to wideouts.

Observing which defenses are more conducive to allowing lots of points and yards should be a part of every manager's Fantasy football strategy. If the likes of Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy stay on your bench, then you'll want to see what the Week 11 Fantasy football projections forecast for others on your roster. Before making your Week 11 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bet on every NFL Week 11 game at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5 initial wager wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 11: The model is fading Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowler who ranks as the TE5 this year. Even though Kelce had the second-most positional Fantasy points from Weeks 5-9 before a bye last week, he has a matchup to avoid as the Chiefs face Denver, which ranks No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 6 in passing defense. Just six teams have allowed fewer receptions or receiving touchdowns to tight ends than the Broncos, who've held their last three opposing starting TEs -- including Brock Bowers -- to an average of 44.3 yards and zero scores. Kelce sits outside the top 10 Fantasy tight ends in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, so he's one to fade.

Another curveball: The model is high on Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite being the QB17 entering Week 11 and coming off the worst Fantasy performance of his Pittsburgh career. Rodgers, who has an over/under of 231.5 passing yards this week, has an extremely favorable matchup versus Cincinnati on Sunday as he had a four-touchdown game versus the Bengals in Week 7. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to quarterback in 2025, as it's given up the most passing touchdowns and third-most passing yards. The model has Rodgers ranked above the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams and Matthew Stafford, despite all three of them being among the top 10 Fantasy QBs this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 12 of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 12, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.