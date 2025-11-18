Revenge may not be one of the top factors you consider when constructing your Fantasy football strategy, but perhaps it should be for your Week 12 Fantasy football picks. Several players will see former employers, such as Christian McCaffrey versus Carolina, Aaron Jones versus Green Bay and Baker Mayfield versus the Rams. While McCaffrey is a must-start for Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, the others may get a bit of a boost in the eyes of some managers. That's especially considering the injuries to players like Aaron Rodgers, Michael Penix Jr. and Josh Jacobs that could have ramifications.

There's also Ja'Marr Chase's suspension and a Drake London injury that's affecting the Week 12 Fantasy football WR rankings. Add in that there's twice as many teams on a bye this week than last, and there's lots to keep track of when sorting out what Fantasy football advice to follow. Before making your Week 12 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bet on every NFL Week 12 game at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5 initial wager wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 12: The model is fading Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who is the QB8 entering Week 12 and is coming off a four-touchdown game. Prescott beat up on the lowly Raiders this past Monday, but he won't get nearly as easy a matchup this week versus Philadelphia. Only one team has allowed fewer passing touchdowns than the Eagles this year, as Philly has kept six straight starting QBs to one passing touchdown or fewer. Prescott had his worst game of the year versus Philly in Week 1, with his fewest touchdowns (zero) and fewest passing yards (188). With that taken into account, the Cowboys quarterback sits outside the top 15 in quarterback rankings and is one to fade for Week 12 Fantasy football lineups.

Another curveball: The model is high on Jaguars wideout Parker Washington, who sits outside the top 40 receivers in both standard and PPR leagues. Washington has become nearly an every-down player for the Jags with recent injuries to Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. The third-year wideout's had at least 62 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in three of his last four games. The Jags face Arizona on Sunday, and the Cards have allowed six different wideouts to have at least 54 yards or a touchdown over the last three weeks. The model has Washington as a top 20 wideout in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, even slotting him ahead of Justin Jefferson. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the model's entire Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which quarterback is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.