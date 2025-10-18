The Week 7 Fantasy football rankings have been impacted by injuries at receiver in a big way. Puka Nacua (ankle), Terry McLaurin (quad), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Chris Godwin (fibula) are among the receivers who have been ruled out. Garrett Wilson (knee), meanwhile, is doubtful. A couple big names, however, are returning as CeeDee Lamb (ankle) has been cleared and Rashee Rice is returning from suspension.

How should those wide receiver injuries impact your Week 7 Fantasy football picks, and which sleepers at every position should you target as byes and injuries thin lineup options? Before making your Week 7 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 7: The model is fading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who ranks fourth in positional Fantasy points this year. Much of Hurts' Fantasy production has come from the ground but he's had just 15 total rushing yards over the last two weeks and is averaging his fewest rushing yards per game in five years. Then there's what Hurt has done, or hasn't done, as a passer as he's part of the 29th-ranked passing offense in the league.

Hurts ranks just 26th in passing yards per game and is tied for 25th in passing touchdowns per game. On Sunday, he'll have to face possibly the best pass defense in the league as the Vikings have allowed the second-fewest yards through the air and the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns. Only two teams have given up fewer Fantasy points to quarterbacks than Minnesota, and with Hurts ranking outside the top 12 in Week 7 Fantasy football QB rankings, he may not warrant a spot in lineups.

Another curveball: The model is high on Chargers running back Kimani Vidal, who has an over/under of 58.5 rushing yards. With Najee Harris first exiting the lineup, and then Omarion Hampton doing the same, Vidal is the next man up in Los Angeles' backfield. He didn't disappoint in his first career start in Week 6 as he ran 18 times for 124 yards while adding 14 yards and a score through the air. He also dominated the time share in L.A.'s backfield with more than twice as many snaps (43) as backup Hassan Haskins (20).

The Chargers rank third in yards per rush attempt, so whomever lines up in their backfield seems destined for success. Vidal and L.A. will take on the Colts on Sunday, and Indy ranks 19th in yards per carry allowed. Five of the six starting RBs that Indianapolis has faced have either 94-plus scrimmage yards or a touchdown in 2025. Vidal is a top-15 Fantasy running back this week, making him a must-start in all sized leagues. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

