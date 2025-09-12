While players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson and Travis Kelce looked like the stars that they are in Week 1, others like Dak Prescott, Ja'Marr Chase, T.J. Hockenson and Joe Burrow underperformed. While the latter group should still find its way into Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, one hopefully picked up on some trends and tendencies in the opener that can help shape their Week 2 Fantasy football strategy. Perhaps the Browns defense that contained the Bengals' stars will be pretty good this year, which could affect how you feel about Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and other Ravens when Baltimore faces Cleveland on Sunday.

Then there's the likes of Keon Coleman, Javonte Williams and Juwan Johnson who exceeded expectations last week and rank in the top five at their respective positions in Fantasy points. Should you utilize them as Week 2 Fantasy football picks, or should the defenses that they beat up on be the ones to target when making Fantasy football start/sit decisions? Before setting your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those could have made a run at their league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 2: The model is fading Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, despite him being a two-time MVP who had 315 total yards and two total touchdowns in Week 1. The Chiefs have a Super Bowl rematch versus the Eagles on Sunday, and we all remember how much Philly terrorized the quarterback in The Big Game. Mahomes was riding a hot streak with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his prior eight games before seeing the Eagles in the Super Bowl, only to have three turnovers and get sacked six times. Only a pair of garbage-time touchdowns salvaged the Fantasy performance for the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Just as was the case last season, the Chiefs are dealing with various absences out wide, with Rashee Rice (suspended) definitely out and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) expected to miss time. Philadelphia held Prescott to just 188 yards and zero touchdowns in Week 1, as Prescott finished the opening week ranked 29th in Fantasy points amongst quarterbacks. Philadelphia had the league's No. 1 pass defense last year and allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to the position. Thus, the model slots Mahomes outside the top 15 in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks, making him one to bypass in even the biggest of one-QB leagues.

Another curveball: The model is high on Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, who has an over/under of 52.5 receiving yards. After sky-high expectations as the No. 4 overall pick last year, Harrison underwhelmed with a 62-885-8 stat line that made him the WR30 in PPR leagues. He then added 11 pounds of muscle in the offseason, and the early returns are promising as he began his sophomore year with five grabs for 71 yards and a score versus the Saints. He was targeted six times, officially, but also had two more targets negated due to defensive penalties, so he was very active in Week 1.

Harrison's touchdown came from the 1-yard-line, which is promising because he had just three catches all of last year inside the 10-yard-line. Thus, he clearly is a focal point in that area of the field, and Arizona should visit that part of the field often on Sunday versus the Panthers. Carolina had the league's worst pass defense last year as it allowed the most passing touchdowns overall and the second-most touchdowns to opposing wideouts. Harrison is one of the top Week 2 Fantasy football picks as he's ranked above the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 2 Fantasy football rankings

