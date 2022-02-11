There will be plenty of attention on the skill positions heading into the 2022 Super Bowl, but who you pick for your defense could be the difference in winning on Sunday. Cincinnati's defense has been outstanding during the 2022 NFL playoffs, recording six interceptions through three games. The Bengals have also recovered a fumble, giving them the best turnover differential of any team in the NFL playoff bracket. Should they be included in your Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups? Los Angeles has done damage defensively as well, picking off four passes, and now will try to apply pressure on a struggling Cincinnati offensive line.

Which players should you prioritize in your 2022 Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings on Sunday? A reliable set of Rams vs. Bengals Fantasy football rankings can help make sure that you take advantage of the best matchups and win big on Super Bowl Sunday. Before locking in in your Fantasy football lineups for Super Bowl LVI, be sure to check out the playoff Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In the championship round, the model was extremely high on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, ranking him as the top player at his position. The result: Samuel finished with 98 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's loss. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its 2022 Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Super Bowl Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The star rookie has had one of the most impressive campaigns of any first-year wide receiver in NFL history. His chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow dates back to their time together in college, which has paid off on the big stage this season. Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

He had five receptions for 109 yards in the win over Tennessee in the previous round. Chase is capable of an explosive play at any time, which gives him a high ceiling in season-long Fantasy and NFL DFS contests. SportsLine's model has him listed as the second-best option at the wide receiver position on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who finished the regular season ranked in the top five in carries (292), yards (1,205) and touchdowns (13), stumbles big-time and averages just 3.2 yards per carry against Los Angeles.

Mixon is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in the 2022 NFL playoffs and has had trouble finding the end zone in recent weeks. In fact, Mixon has scored just one touchdown in his last four games. In addition, Los Angeles' defense is giving up just 54.0 rushing yards per game during the postseason. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Mixon is a player to consider leaving out of your 2022 Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups.

How to set 2022 Super Bowl Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for an under-the-radar player to easily exceed his season averages. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising player could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get NFL playoff Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which player is going to easily exceed his season averages, all from the model that has out-performed experts big-time.