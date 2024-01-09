The regular season being over doesn't mean Fantasy football is done. Patrick Mahomes is usually not a part of Super Wild Card Weekend, but he will be one of many quarterbacks who rested in Week 18 that are available as Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks. Where does he, along with the likes of the well-rested Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco, fall in the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings? Who should you target as part of your Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football strategy, and who should you steer clear of? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Despite having former 1,000-yard receivers Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup at his disposal, Dak Prescott zeroed in on Ferguson as his No. 2 option after CeeDee Lamb. The second-year player out of Wisconsin finished second on Dallas in targets (102), receptions (71) and receiving yards (761). He's an integral part of the Cowboys' offensive game plan and has drawn at least six targets in six straight games.

Just five teams allowed more touchdowns to tight ends than Green Bay this season, and the Packers got worse in defending the position as the season went on. They gave up just two scores to TEs through the first 10 weeks of the year, only to allow five touchdowns to tight ends over the last eight weeks. Green Bay and Dallas didn't play this season, but when they met last year, former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz posted a 6-54-1 stat line. The model loves this matchup for Ferguson and has him as a top-three tight end in the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings.

And a massive shocker: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who had 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top 10 at his position. The 2023 NFL season was the tail of two halves for Diggs, who saw his three-year Pro Bowl streak come to an end. He scored the third most Fantasy points amongst wideouts through Week 9 but plummeted all the way down to being the WR56 over the last half of the year.

That drop in production coincided with the Bills changing offensive coordinators, and they certainly aren't bringing back the fired Ken Dorsey for Sunday. Diggs hasn't gone over 87 receiving yards since Week 6, and the opponent Steelers are bringing the No. 6 scoring defense into town. Also, with a five-game postseason drought without a touchdown, Fantasy football managers shouldn't get swayed by the resume of Diggs, and instead, consider other options for Super Wild Card Weekend. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Tony Pollard and Isiah Pacheco.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory?