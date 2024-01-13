Several Fantasy football formats run through the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Loading up your roster with players on teams that have the potential to make a deep run for your Fantasy football lineups is key. The Kansas City Chiefs will play on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend for just the second time in the last six years, so might it be worth loading up on the reigning champs with your Fantasy football picks?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn't have standout seasons statistically by their standards, but the pairing has proven to be prolific together during the NFL postseason. So where does that pair belong in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings and who else should you target for your Wild Card Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Devin Singletary. After four seasons in Buffalo, Singletary signed with the Texans this offseason -- presumably to back up second-year running back Damien Harris. However, Singletary was able to take advantage of an early-season injury to carve out a role and was generally the more effective back of the two when they were healthy.

Now Singletary is the No. 1 option in a Houston offense that surprised many. The 26-year-old carried the ball 216 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 193 yards. He had three 100-yard rushing games this season and has averaged 19 touches per game since taking over as the starter in November.

And a massive shocker: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who had 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top 10 at his position. The 2023 NFL season was the tail of two halves for Diggs, who saw his three-year Pro Bowl streak come to an end. He scored the third most Fantasy points amongst wideouts through Week 9 but plummeted all the way down to being the WR56 over the last half of the year.

That drop in production coincided with the Bills changing offensive coordinators, and they certainly aren't bringing back the fired Ken Dorsey for Sunday. Diggs hasn't gone over 87 receiving yards since Week 6, and the opponent Steelers are bringing the No. 6 scoring defense into town. Also, with a five-game postseason drought without a touchdown, Fantasy football managers shouldn't get swayed by the resume of Diggs, and instead, consider other options for Super Wild Card Weekend. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking running back to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football RB rankings, ahead of stars like Tony Pollard and Isiah Pacheco.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory?