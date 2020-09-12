Watch Now: Time to Schein: DeAndre Hopkins is worth his $54.5M extension ( 3:18 )

The 2020 NFL season is here, and there are plenty of decisions to make before finalizing your Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. Several key running backs are dealing with injuries already, including Miles Sanders (hamstring), David Montgomery (groin) and D'Andre Swift (hip). Even if they play, the potential that they'll have their snaps limited could make them risky plays on Sunday. Should they be among your Fantasy football picks?

Several key running backs are dealing with injuries already, including Miles Sanders (hamstring), David Montgomery (groin) and D'Andre Swift (hip). Even if they play, the potential that they'll have their snaps limited could make them risky plays on Sunday.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns QB Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that QB Jameis Winston, who finished the season with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 1

One player the model is high on this week: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wyoming standout is coming off the best season of his short NFL career. He finished with 3,089 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns, while adding 510 yards on the ground and nine additional scores. He's now scored 17 rushing touchdowns through his first two seasons in Buffalo.

Buffalo's offense also added another weapon for Allen this offseason, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen was already a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2019, but adding Diggs to Buffalo's receiving corps has the chance to make him even better.

SportsLine's model ranks Allen as a top-five play this week, making him a rock-solid QB1 against the New York Jets.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished as the 10th-best Fantasy quarterback a year ago, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 QBs in Week 1. Murray had a steady rookie season, passing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 64.4 percent of his throws.

However, he will open the 2020 NFL season with a tough matchup against a stout 49ers defense that is coming off an NFC Championship. Murray passed for just 150 yards in his last meeting against the 49ers and also struggled with turnovers down the stretch. He threw six interceptions in his last four games overall and also fumbled three times, losing two.

How to set your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.