Exploiting matchups is key in Fantasy football, so you can expect to see several members of the Chargers high up in the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Chargers take on the Bengals, who gave up 393.7 yards per game to opposing offenses last season. That means players like running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry could be among the top Week 1 Fantasy football picks. How do they stack up against traditional studs like Saquon Barkley, Adam Thielen and Zach Ertz?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns QB Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that QB Jameis Winston, who finished the season with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 1

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. Despite suffering a foot injury that caused him to miss significant time in his rookie campaign, Brown was still able to catch seven touchdown passes in his first season in the NFL.

The young wideout missed two games and was listed as questionable for seven others, but he'll enter Baltimore's Week 1 matchup against Cleveland locked in as the Ravens' No. 1 wideout, which bodes well for his Fantasy value.

Last season, Baltimore featured the No. 2 ranked offense, averaging 407.6 yards per game. Now, Brown and the Ravens face a Browns team that gave up 24.6 points per game a season ago, which ranked in the bottom half of the league. The model ranks Brown as a top-20 wide receiver this week, even though he finished last season with just 584 receiving yards.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished as the 10th-best Fantasy quarterback a year ago, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 QBs in Week 1. Murray had a steady rookie season, passing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 64.4 percent of his throws.

However, he will open the 2020 NFL season with a tough matchup against a stout 49ers defense that is coming off an NFC Championship. Murray passed for just 150 yards in his last meeting against the 49ers and also struggled with turnovers down the stretch. He threw six interceptions in his last four games overall and also fumbled three times, losing two.

How to set your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups

