The 2020 NFL season kicks off with a number of intriguing matchups, including Buccaneers vs. Saints, Vikings vs. Packers and Cowboys vs. Rams. Tampa Bay averaged 397.9 yards per game last season, and the Buccaneers have added quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to their explosive offense. However, the Saints feature a dynamic defense that gave up just over 21 points per game a season ago.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns QB Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that QB Jameis Winston, who finished the season with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

One player the model is high on this week: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. With Philip Rivers under center in Indianapolis, the veteran receiver is the clear-cut favorite to lead the team in targets. Hilton's 7.4 yards per target in 2019 were a career worst, but those numbers are expected to rise with Rivers at the helm. Rivers has thrown 28 or more touchdowns in six of his last seven seasons, which bodes well for Hilton's Fantasy value in Week 1.

Hilton and the Colts face a Jacksonville Jaguars team who gave up 375.4 yards per game a season ago, which ranked 24th in the NFL. The model ranks Hilton as a rock-solid WR1 even though he finished last season with just 501 receiving yards.

And a massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished as the 10th-best Fantasy quarterback a year ago, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top-20 QBs in Week 1. Murray put up solid numbers in his rookie campaign, finishing with 3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had success on the ground, racking up 544 yards and four scores on 93 attempts.

However, Murray and the Cardinals square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 1, a team that gave up just 169.2 yards per game through the air in 2019, which ranked first in the NFL. Murray threw for just 150 yards in Arizona's 36-26 loss at San Francisco last season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 1 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

