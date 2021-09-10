One of the biggest targets for Fantasy football breakouts is second-year wide receivers. Last season, Washington's Terry McLaurin and Tennessee's A.J. Brown were two players who blew up with 1,000-plus yard years. Minnesota's Justin Jefferson may have an extra gear following his amazing rookie year and is near the top of the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings at wide receiver. Others have flagged players like Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault to take another step forward in 2021.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He got off to a slow start last year when he missed the first game and only played 44 snaps in Week 2. In four of the final six games of his rookie season, he had target counts that reached into double-digit territory and caught 10 passes for 119 yards in Week 13 against Washington.

The Lions have one of the most inexperienced secondaries in the NFL and are led by a first-time defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn. Until San Francisco makes a permanent move to first-round selection Trey Lance at quarterback, Aiyuk's volume should remain consistent. To start the year, he'll run free against the league's third-worst pass defense from a year ago and is a top-five wide receiver in SportsLine's updated Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

A massive shocker: Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 15 at his position. Herbert had an impressive rookie season, averaging 25.5 Fantasy points per game. However, Herbert could be dealing with rust after not playing in the preseason and a matchup against the Washington Football Team won't do him any favors.

Washington's defense gave up just 191.8 passing yards per game last season, which ranked second in the NFL. In addition, Washington recorded 47 total sacks in 2020. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Herbert is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 1.

How to set your Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

