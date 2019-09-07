Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Christian Kirk, sit Matt Ryan

As we approach the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, Fantasy football owners are weighing difficult start or sit decisions. It's a deep season at quarterback, with at least 15 players who could throw for 4,000 yards, so playing the matchups with two quarterbacks on your roster or streaming the position will be popular options. All you need to navigate the chaos is a proven set of Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. In Week 1, there are plenty of options at quarterback, including Jameis Winston at home against a 49ers defense that allowed almost 30 points per game last season, and Jimmy Garoppolo against Winston's Buccaneers, who were even worse in that department. The model at SportsLine has a history of helping you come out on the winning end of trades, steering you towards valuable Fantasy football waiver wire additions and helping make start or sit decisions easier. So before you set your Week 1 lineups, consult the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the NFL season. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who's started in less than 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Kirk is the emerging No. 1 option in an experimental offense guided by new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and led by No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The potential for plenty of targets to head this young, dynamic player's way is alluring.

Kirk was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M and the Scottsdale native thrilled home crowds with a strong rookie season in which he recorded 43 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Kirk averaged just under six targets per game last year, but in the four games where he received at least seven targets, he had 19 catches for 263 yards. He'll have common matchups with Lions cornerback Justin Coleman on Sunday, who was a league-average corner. Plus, he'll see improved target quality with Murray under center. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 list Kirk as the No. 19 wide receiver despite the fact that he's started in just 38 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stumbles big-time on the road this week against the Vikings and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 1.

Ryan is coming off another strong Fantasy season in which he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns. Ryan has now thrown for at least 35 scores in two of his last three seasons under center in Atlanta.

However, despite his strong 2018 campaign, Ryan and the Falcons open their 2019 season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, who boast one of the league's stingiest defenses, In fact, the Vikings gave up just 196.2 yards per game through the air last season, which ranked third in the NFL. The Vikings also allowed just 15 touchdown passes in 16 games, the best mark in the NFL last season.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings 2019 this week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.