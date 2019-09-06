Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Mark Andrews, sit Matt Ryan

The 2019 NFL season is finally here, and one game is already in the books as the Packers defeated the Bears on Thursday. Fantasy football owners everywhere are excited about the possibilities of what players like Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Todd Gurley and Travis Kelce can bring to the table after being among the top players in the Fantasy football rankings last year. However, owners are constantly checking the most up-to-date NFL Week 1 Fantasy football rankings to see where players like T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack will land after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement. Hilton and Mack will certainly be affected by Luck's departure, but how far will they fall down the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings? And which players could you pivot to? Those are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will be asking themselves before setting their Week 1 lineups. Owners everywhere know a victory in Week 1 can bring plenty of momentum, which is why you'll want to see the latest Week 1 Fantasy football picks from the model at SportsLine.

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who's owned in less than 70 percent of CBS Sports Leagues.

Andrews was the Ravens' most productive tight end last year, finishing the season with 34 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns. He quickly built a solid rapport with Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, catching 13-of-20 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown. And with Jackson expected to make significant progress in the pocket this season, the second-year tight end offers owners plenty of upside at a thin position.

Plus, Andrews and the Ravens open their 2019 campaign against the Miami Dolphins, who allowed over 30 touchdown passes a season ago. Confidently lock him in among your Week 1 Fantasy football picks and look for a big return against Miami.

And a massive shocker: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stumbles big-time on the road this week against the Vikings and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 1.

Ryan is coming off another strong Fantasy season in which he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns. Ryan has now thrown for at least 35 scores in two of his last three seasons under center in Atlanta.

However, despite his strong 2018 campaign, Ryan and the Falcons open their 2019 season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, who boast one of the league's stingiest defenses, In fact, the Vikings gave up just 196.2 yards per game through the air last season, which ranked third in the NFL. The Vikings also allowed just 15 touchdown passes in 16 games, the best mark in the NFL last season.

