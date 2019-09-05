Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Tyler Lockett, sit Matt Ryan

The 2019 NFL season is officially here, and using the top Week 1 Fantasy football rankings is critical to getting the year started off on the right foot. If you're setting your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the NFL season.

One player the model is high on this week: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He had an impressive 2018 campaign with 56 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, making him the 12th most productive Fantasy receiver. And with Doug Baldwin now retired, Lockett will be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Lockett and the Seahawks get a mouth-watering matchup in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field. Last season, the Bengals ranked dead last in total defense (413.6 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score an average of nearly 30 points. According to SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 1, Lockett is projected to be a top-5 wide receiver and outscore players like Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., and Tyreek Hill. Start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stumbles big-time on the road this week against the Vikings and doesn't even crack the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 1.

Ryan is coming off another strong Fantasy season in which he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns. Ryan has now thrown for at least 35 scores in two of his last three seasons under center in Atlanta.

However, despite his strong 2018 campaign, Ryan and the Falcons open their 2019 season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, who boast one of the league's stingiest defenses, In fact, the Vikings gave up just 196.2 yards per game through the air last season, which ranked third in the NFL. The Vikings also allowed just 15 touchdown passes in 16 games, the best mark in the NFL last season.

