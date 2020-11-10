Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Why the Chargers should hold off from firing Anthony Lynn ( 1:29 )

After missing six weeks with a high ankle sprain, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the lineup with a bang last Sunday, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown while also catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score. However, McCaffrey's Fantasy owners could be without the star back in Week 10 after he suffered a shoulder injury in Carolina's loss to the Chiefs. Will Mike Davis be among the top running backs in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings against a Buccaneers defense that's giving up just 77.9 rushing yards per game?

How could McCaffrey's potential absence affect Carolina's offensive weapons like Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel? Owners everywhere are asking themselves those types of questions as they begin to set their Week 10 Fantasy football picks. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, saying he'd finish as the No. 2 overall QB. The result: Murray completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 11 carries for 106 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 10

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The rookie out of Notre Dame is quickly becoming one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets in Pittsburgh's offense. In fact, Claypool set a new career-high in targets (13) last week in Pittsburgh's comeback victory over the Cowboys.

Claypool caught eight of 13 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over Dallas, and he's now been targeted at least nine times in three of his last five games. Now, he'll look to exploit a Cincinnati defense that's giving up 400.9 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. SportsLine's model ranks Claypool as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1.

A massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's tied for fourth in the league with seven touchdown receptions, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Evans and the entire Tampa Bay offense struggled mightily against the Saints, scoring just three points in a lopsided 38-3 loss.

Evans finished with four receptions for 64 yards in last Sunday's loss to New Orleans. He's failed to eclipse 70 receiving yards in five consecutive games and scored just two touchdowns during that stretch.

With the addition of Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay's crowded receiving corps, Evans remains touchdown-dependent given the fact that he's averaging just 4.25 targets per game in his last four outings. He's a player to consider putting on your bench in Week 10.

How to set your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

