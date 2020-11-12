Watch Now: Time to Schein: Jerry Jones, PAY Dak Prescott! ( 2:29 )

Spending an early-round pick on a player who misses considerable time to injury can be a death blow, but creating a deep roster and constantly analyzing each week's Fantasy football rankings can help you survive. Christian McCaffrey missed six weeks with a high-ankle sprain but returned in Week 9 to provide owners with 151 scrimmage yards and two scores. In Week 10, owners of Miles Sanders and Nick Chubb will hope for similar boosts, with both expected to return from injury coming off a bye. Where should they be among your Week 10 Fantasy football picks?

Will Sanders and Chubb be eased back into action? Should you play Mike Davis if McCaffrey sits with a shoulder injury? A reliable Week 10 Fantasy football strategy can help you navigate every difficult decision. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, saying he'd finish as the No. 2 overall QB. The result: Murray completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 11 carries for 106 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 10

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The veteran receiver has been targeted at least five times in every contest so far, while his rushing upside can go unnoticed at times.

Woods has rushed 36 times for 272 yards and two scores the last two seasons, and coach Sean McVay has gotten him even more involved in the rushing attack so far in 2020. In fact, Woods has carried the ball 16 times already for 108 yards and two scores. As a result, he's produced 544 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. Against a Seahawks secondary that ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, the model ranks Woods as a top-10 wide receiver for Week 10.

A massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's tied for fourth in the league with seven touchdown receptions, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Evans and the entire Tampa Bay offense struggled mightily against the Saints, scoring just three points in a lopsided 38-3 loss.

Evans finished with four receptions for 64 yards in last Sunday's loss to New Orleans. He's failed to eclipse 70 receiving yards in five consecutive games and scored just two touchdowns during that stretch.

With the addition of Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay's crowded receiving corps, Evans remains touchdown-dependent given the fact that he's averaging just 4.25 targets per game in his last four outings. He's a player to consider putting on your bench in Week 10.

How to set your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?