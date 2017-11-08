Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says bench DeAndre Hopkins, start Jared Goff

If you're setting your Week 10 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.

With the Fantasy Football playoffs quickly approaching, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Giants RB Orleans Darkwa. He's had 15-plus attempts in two of the past three games and now faces a San Francisco defense that ranks dead last in the league, allowing over 135 rushing yards per game. Lock in Darkwa as an RB2 in a week with four teams on bye.



SportsLine's model also loves Rams QB Jared Goff. Goff is owned in 84 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-10 QB. He threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.



A player to avoid this week is Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins against the Los Angeles Rams. Hopkins is currently a top five Fantasy wide receiver, but he should be on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 7.09 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 20 wide receivers.



The Rams' defense has only allowed one touchdown to opposing receivers in the past four games. And Hopkins' QB, Tom Savage, completed just 19 of 44 passes in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.



The model is also calling for a shocker at WR to crack the Fantasy Football rankings top 15. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.